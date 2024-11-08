National News
ticker

Statement by the Prime Minister on Indigenous Veterans Day

November 8, 2024 50 views

November 8, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Indigenous Veterans Day: “Today, on Indigenous Veterans Day, we pay tribute to the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis who have served in Canada’s Armed Forces. We honour their courage and commit to sharing their stories for generations to come. “Indigenous Peoples are etched into Canada’s military history. They fought alongside British troops in the War of 1812. They served as snipers and scouts during the First and Second World Wars. They put their lives on the line – from Korea to Afghanistan. And today, with more than 2,700 Indigenous members serving in the Armed Forces, their contributions have been both numerous and invaluable. “We are increasing our supports for Indigenous Veterans and their families. Earlier…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Replacement-worker ban, machete sale rules are among the new laws in Manitoba

November 8, 2024 42

Bills to ban employers from using replacement workers, enact tax changes, and set new rules around…

Read more
National News

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

November 8, 2024 40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which closed in…

Read more