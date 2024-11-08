Statement by the Prime Minister on Indigenous Veterans Day

November 8, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Indigenous Veterans Day: “Today, on Indigenous Veterans Day, we pay tribute to the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis who have served in Canada’s Armed Forces. We honour their courage and commit to sharing their stories for generations to come. “Indigenous Peoples are etched into Canada’s military history. They fought alongside British troops in the War of 1812. They served as snipers and scouts during the First and Second World Wars. They put their lives on the line – from Korea to Afghanistan. And today, with more than 2,700 Indigenous members serving in the Armed Forces, their contributions have been both numerous and invaluable. “We are increasing our supports for Indigenous Veterans and their families. Earlier…



