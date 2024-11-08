Replacement-worker ban, machete sale rules are among the new laws in Manitoba

Bills to ban employers from using replacement workers, enact tax changes, and set new rules around the sale of machetes were among those passed into law Thursday as the yearlong session of the Manitoba legislature wrapped up. But the NDP government, elected with a solid majority last year, did not get some bills through, including ones to further limit rent increases and require new judges to undergo training on sexual assault and racism. The biggest legislation for the NDP was its omnibus budget bill, which enacts tax changes announced in the spring budget. The government added several non-budget items to the bill. One bans employers from using replacement workers during strikes or lockouts. Another makes it easier for workers to join a union without holding a formal vote. A third…



