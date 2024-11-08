National News
ticker

Replacement-worker ban, machete sale rules are among the new laws in Manitoba

November 8, 2024 3 views

Bills to ban employers from using replacement workers, enact tax changes, and set new rules around the sale of machetes were among those passed into law Thursday as the yearlong session of the Manitoba legislature wrapped up. But the NDP government, elected with a solid majority last year, did not get some bills through, including ones to further limit rent increases and require new judges to undergo training on sexual assault and racism. The biggest legislation for the NDP was its omnibus budget bill, which enacts tax changes announced in the spring budget. The government added several non-budget items to the bill. One bans employers from using replacement workers during strikes or lockouts. Another makes it easier for workers to join a union without holding a formal vote. A third…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

November 8, 2024 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which closed in…

Read more
National News

National Indigenous Veterans Day, Nov 8

November 8, 2024 11

Since the War of 1812, Indigenous people have fought by the side of non-Indigenous, despite the…

Read more