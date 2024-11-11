B.C. Interior first nation wants to halt mining project, raises concerns

Xatśūll First Nation near Williams Lake is calling for a halt to the mine permitting process for the Cariboo Gold Project until concerns over the project are addressed. Xatśūll First Nation is located 20 kilometres north of Williams Lake and is one of 17 remaining Secwépemc (Shuswap) Nations. Cariboo Gold Project properties are located on several traditional First Nation territories including that of Xatśūll First Nation. The nation announced on Thursday, Nov. 7 they would not provide their consent to Osisko Development’s Cariboo Gold Project until economic, environmental, cultural and health concerns related to the project are addressed. “Xatśūll has acted in good faith in our discussions, and we will not stand down until we are treated respectfully as partners and acknowledged as Aboriginal title holders and decision-makers in relation…



