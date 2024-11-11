National News
RCMP go door-to-door for clues in discovery of toddler’s remains in Manitoba barn

November 11, 2024 64 views

Canadian Press-Investigators in Manitoba will be canvassing door-to-door this weekend for clues in the death of a toddler whose remains were found in a barn. RCMP say they’ll be in Ashern in Manitoba’s Interlake, not far from where police have said Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s remains were located on a property near Grahamdale, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on June 3. Police say in a news release they are working on the timeline around the child’s death and they appreciate those that have contacted them with information. Mounties said earlier this month that the girl would have been between one and two years old at the time of her death, but they did not say when she died. The last time investigators have been able to physically place her…

