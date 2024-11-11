National News
Brendan Moore and Shawna Jean elected new National Chief and Vice-Chief of CAP

November 11, 2024 66 views

By Terry Lusty Local Journalism Initiative ANNews – Ottawa was a beehive of activity recently as delegates from across Canada converged on the city’s Marriott Hotel for the 53rd anniversary of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP). This particular year, 2024, was a more emotional one for many delegates in that an election was taking place for the two senior-most executive positions – the National Chief and the Vice-Chief. Once the counting was concluded and the dust settled, the New Brunswick candidate, Brendan Moore, was declared the new National Chief. Moore, of Mi’kma’ki and Scottish heritage, has a past record of 14 years involvement with the New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council and was strongly endorsed by that body in his quest for the national chieftanship. He possesses a strong athletic…

