‘I was called;’ Murray Sinclair’s life and legacy honoured at emotional memorial

-Canadian Press-Applause erupted over and over at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Sunday as the son of Murray Sinclair, a former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, spoke about his father. Niigaan Sinclair said his dad “was a first” in every room he walked into. “It was impossible to go through a mall without 17 people, two of them he’d sentenced to jail at one point, coming up to him and saying how much they appreciated him,” Niigaan Sinclair said. Sinclair’s death Monday at the age of 73 was met with tributes from across the country, and a sacred fire was lit outside the Manitoba legislature. Indigenous leaders and politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attended Sunday’s service honouring Sinclair’s legacy at…



