National News
Statement by the Prime Minister on Remembrance Day

November 11, 2024 62 views

November 11, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Remembrance Day: “Today, we honour the Canadians who have served and defended our country. We share their stories of undaunted bravery. We remember. “For generations, Canadians have answered the call of duty. In the tunnels and trenches of Vimy. On the beaches of Dieppe and Normandy. In the mountains of Afghanistan. Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans have – throughout every chapter of our history – kept Canadians safe. Signing up to serve in times of war and peace. Leaving behind their family for days, weeks, and months. Fighting shoulder to shoulder alongside Allies, against artillery fire, missiles, and bombs. Some returned home from the battlefield never truly the same. Others never returned at…

