Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at age 65, after third bout with cancer

Canadian Press-Ambassador to Germany and former British Columbia premier John Horgan has died at the age of 65, after his third bout with cancer. Horgan served as B.C.’s New Democrat premier for five years before stepping down in 2022, then was appointed ambassador last year. But in June, Horgan announced he was on leave from his diplomatic post after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Horgan’s family issued a statement on social media saying he died peacefully Tuesday morning at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. “The well-being of British Columbia and everyone in it was everything to him. He was surrounded by family and friends and love in his final days.” Horgan is survived by his wife Ellie, and sons Evan and Nate. Premier David Eby issued a statement saying the…



