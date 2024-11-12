Queer Yukon board members resign ahead of special general meeting

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Four Queer Yukon board members have resigned. Ames Val, Kinesi Mills and Lauren Gostick resigned in a Nov. 6 email. Board member Duane Gastant’ Aucoin resigned on Nov. 7. The only remaining board member is Dave Whiteside. Queer Yukon has operated in the territory since 2011. It has been hosting pride parades across the territory since 2013. They have also hosted community programming such as queer movie nights, craft nights, peer support groups and medical clinics. However, the organization has been plagued with issues over the past few months. On Aug. 12, the organization posted to its Facebook that it was looking for a new executive director. In September, the Cache – Queer Yukon’s meeting space in Whitehorse – was closed for multiple days…



