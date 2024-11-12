Tribunal hears testimony in appeal application for Chamcook lobster holding facility

By Nathalie Sturgeon Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The hearing for an appeal decision with the Assessment and Planning Appeal Tribunal for a lobster holding facility in Chamcook was held in Saint Andrews on Tuesday. The appeal application comes after the Town of Saint Andrews planning advisory committee revoked a prior decision to allow Sistansisk (St. Mary’s) First Nation – based in Fredericton – to build a 7,000-square-foot live lobster holding facility back in 2022. It received the original approval through the Southwest Regional Service Commission – but faced an appeal filed by nearby residents – which saw it sent back to the Town of Saint Andrews PAC by the tribunal under new jurisdiction following municipal reform. The appeal was filed because residents felt the notice about the facility was not…



