National News
ticker

Tribunal hears testimony in appeal application for Chamcook lobster holding facility

November 12, 2024 25 views

By Nathalie Sturgeon Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The hearing for an appeal decision with the Assessment and Planning Appeal Tribunal for a lobster holding facility in Chamcook was held in Saint Andrews on Tuesday. The appeal application comes after the Town of Saint Andrews planning advisory committee revoked a prior decision to allow Sistansisk (St. Mary’s) First Nation – based in Fredericton – to build a 7,000-square-foot live lobster holding facility back in 2022. It received the original approval through the Southwest Regional Service Commission – but faced an appeal filed by nearby residents – which saw it sent back to the Town of Saint Andrews  PAC by the tribunal under new jurisdiction following municipal reform. The appeal was filed because residents felt the notice about the facility was not…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New distribution approval will expand TV station to 10 million subscribers

November 12, 2024 22

By Crystal St. Pierre Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Uvagut TV, Canada’s first Inuktut television station, has…

Read more
National News

Queer Yukon board members resign ahead of special general meeting

November 12, 2024 29

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative   Four Queer Yukon board members have resigned. Ames Val, Kinesi…

Read more