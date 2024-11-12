New distribution approval will expand TV station to 10 million subscribers

National News
By Crystal St. Pierre Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Uvagut TV, Canada’s first Inuktut television station, has had its application for mandatory distribution approved by the Canada Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Uvagut TV is operated by Nunavut Independent Television (NITV). The CRTC approval means Uvagut TV will expand its availability to viewers across Canada, starting on Jan. 20, 2025, to include more than 10 million cable subscribers. “We want to show our country, our home, what we do and why we are here,” said Zacharias Kunuk, founder of NITV. “Our stories, we have stars that have names, the land has Inuktitut names, the rivers have names. We will record and pass them on to our great, great grandchildren.” Uvagut TV launched in January of 2021, broadcasting original Inuit-created Inuktut content…

