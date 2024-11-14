SCO partners to fund 150 education awards for health care students

A new partnership will look to give a leg up to First Nations Manitobans hoping to pursue careers in health care. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) announced it has partnered with the Business Council of Manitoba and the provincial government, and a total of $450,000 in funding will be used to provide 150 education awards over the next five years to members of SCO nations. The awards will be provided to those looking to pursue careers and post-secondary opportunities in the health care field, as SCO said it continues to look for ways to increase Indigenous representation in health care in Manitoba. According to SCO, less than 1% of physicians in Canada identify as Indigenous, while approximately 1.5% of nurses in Canada are First Nations. SCO said the award will…



