Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of man convicted in Alberta hunters’ deaths

November 14, 2024 24 views

-Canadian Press-Canada’s top court has declined to hear the appeal of one of two men found guilty in the fatal shooting of two Métis hunters in eastern Alberta. As is usual, the Supreme Court did not give reasons for its dismissal Thursday of Anthony Bilodeau’s leave to appeal. A trial heard that in March 2020, Bilodeau and his father had been concerned about a truck parked at the end of their rural property, so they chased down the vehicle and there was a confrontation. Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and of manslaughter in the death of Cardinal’s nephew Jacob Sansom. Sansom, 39, and Cardinal, 57, had been moose hunting before they were shot and left on the side of the road near Glendon,…

