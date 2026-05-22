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Nunavut will get 725 homes in deal with federal government instead of 750

May 22, 2026 92 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government will spend $241 million to fulfill its portion of an agreement with the Government of Nunavut to finance up to 725 homes, GN Housing Minister Cecile Lyall told the Nunavut Legislative Assembly on May 21. However, that’s a decrease from the agreement-in-principle announced on Jan. 30, when the federal government said it would spend $250 million on 750 homes. This marks the official signing of the Build Canada Homes agreement with the Nunavut Housing Corporation, as the previously announced figures were only preliminary. GN financing amounted to $230 million under January’s agreement-in-principle, but Lyall didn’t clarify whether the territorial government had changed its contribution. “This agreement will not solve every challenge, but it is an important step…

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