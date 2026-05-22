New marine monitoring hub in Nunavut part of $816 million federal spending plans

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is promising to spend $816 million on four new Arctic long‑range marine radar sites and a hub in Iqaluit, but no details were provided on potential community benefits or future employment figures. Decisions on how the Maritime Domain Awareness Hub will benefit Iqaluit have to be made by an Inuit-Crown Partnership special committee co-chaired by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Canadian Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. “This is not just Defence in isolation making investments over on the side. Maybe that was a sort of an approach in years gone by, but that’s not the approach now,” said Defence Minister David McGuinty at the Transport Canada hangar in Iqaluit on May 22. The funding will be disbursed…



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