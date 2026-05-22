‘Very good news,’ that High Court will hear B.C. mineral claims case, Eby says

By The Canadian Press The B.C. government needs clarity from the Supreme Court of Canada on a landmark mineral rights claim, Premier David Eby says. But the lawyer representing the challenger says that they would have preferred the province respect the lower court’s decision. Eby said Thursday it is very good news that the High Court will hear its appeal of a ruling that found the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the provincial mineral claims regime are “inconsistent.” The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in December that the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, should be “properly interpreted” to incorporate the UN declaration into the laws of B.C. with immediate legal effect. That ruling set off the appeal from the…
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