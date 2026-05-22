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Plea to missing Webequie man: ‘Let us know you’re OK’

May 22, 2026 182 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — In a ballroom at the Superior Inn, Destiny Rae broke from a plea for help in the search for Kelsey Anderson to deliver a message directly to her missing boyfriend: Please call. “I’ve been searching … and I’m not leaving until I find you,” Rae said into reporters’ microphones during a news conference held Thursday afternoon by Webequie First Nation and Nishnawbe Aski Nation. “You’re loved and you didn’t need to think that you weren’t … So please just let us know you’re OK. Let us know you’re all right. “Because we need to know, we need to hear you, we need to see you.” Kelsey Anderson was last seen in the afternoon of Saturday, May 9, at a…

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