Manitoba politician calls Saskatchewan farmer who killed Colten Boushie a victim

By Steve Lambert A Manitoba legislature member faced criticism Thursday for saying the farmer who killed Colten Boushie in a high-profile case in Saskatchewan was a victim. Opposition Progressive Conservative member Josh Guenter made the comment while debating a resolution in the legislature about the rights of people to defend their homes with force if necessary. Eric Redhead, a member of the NDP government, accused Guenter of engaging in rhetoric that could lead to more deaths like that of Boushie, a Cree man shot a decade ago near Biggar, Sask. Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder after testifying that he thought Boushie and others were on his property to steal vehicles. Stanley said his gun went off accidentally when he confronted Boushie. “The farmer was the victim, and he…



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