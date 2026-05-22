The latest on Alberta’s vote on whether to have binding separation referendum

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced there will be a separation question on an Oct. 19 referendum. Albertans will be asked if the province should stay in Canada or if they want a future binding referendum on separation. Here are the latest developments (all times are MT): 10:30 a.m. Rob Anderson, the chief of staff for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, says many wanted to see her directly put a binding separation question on the ballot this fall. But he says it just isn’t possible. Anderson says in a social media post that he thinks a binding question would have been struck down by the courts within weeks, because of the ongoing legal challenge involving a separatist petition and First Nations He says holding a referendum on maybe having a future…



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