Filmmaker seeks to empower Indigenous communities with training program

By Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A filmmaker is looking to empower local First Nations communities through his filmmaking program. Farhan Umedaly is a filmmaker with West Vancouver’s VoVo Productions, a company he helped found in 2009 with backgrounds in microbiology, sustainability and music production. From an Ismaili background, Umedaly and his family came to Canada as refugees. A filmmaker for 18 years, his projects include the 2015 film The Last Stand for Lelu, about the struggles of the Lax Kw’alaams Band of Lelu Island against the provincial government’s push for an LNG terminal. He told Energeticcity.ca his Empowering Filmmaking program, set to take place over a week in June at West Moberly First Nations, is based on a principle of service – something important to…



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