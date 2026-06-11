Yukon Energy fish hatchery uses helicopter to complete 2026 salmon release

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Staff from the Whitehorse Rapids Fish Hatchery together with partners at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), andKwanlin Dün First Nation (KDFN), conducted their annual release of salmon fry into Yukon River tributaries Tuesday, slingingtens of thousands of fish by helicopter into remote spawning beds in Michie Creek. This work is funded by Yukon Energy which owns the hatchery facility and is operated at based on direction from the DFO. Travis Ritchie is the director of Risk and Compliance at Yukon Energy and says the project has been ongoing for over 40years with the goal of offsetting the number of fish killed when juvenile salmon transit through the dam on their way fromupstream spawning beds to the Pacific Ocean. “Roughly…
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