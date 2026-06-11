Nisga’a official says most hurdles for Ksi Lisims have been cleared

By Lauren Krugel The secretary-treasurer of the Nisga’a Nation in northern British Columbia says there remain few obstacles to a final go-ahead decision for the Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas plant and export terminal. “I think we’ve basically cleared almost all hurdles for this project,” Charles Morven told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday. The $10-billion Ksi Lisims project would be on Nisga’a land in the northwest corner of B.C. near the Alaska border. The lead developer is Houston-based Western LNG; Rockies LNG, a consortium of Canadian natural gas producers, is also part of the plan. Morven said he sees his community’s participation in LNG as a way to achieve more autonomy. “That’s what we’re working toward, to build our own financial capital…
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