‘This is what you call genocide’: Hundreds rally for First Nations heath care

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – “Health care for our people is not a health-care benefit, it is a treaty, an inherent right (…) It is a treaty obligation that must be fulfilled,” said the former chief of Neskantaga First Nation, Christopher Moonias. About 400 people gathered outside the Indigenous Services Canada office in Sioux Lookout on Monday afternoon to raise awareness about flaws within the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program intended to ensure access to health care for Indigenous people. In the first week of June, five members of Neskantaga have already missed appointments due to no travel accommodations being made. Last month, there were 21 appointments missed in the small community of just over 300 people, according to a spokesperson for the First…



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