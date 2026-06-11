National News
ticker

‘This is what you call genocide’: Hundreds rally for First Nations heath care

June 11, 2026 145 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – “Health care for our people is not a health-care benefit, it is a treaty, an inherent right (…) It is a treaty obligation that must be fulfilled,” said the former chief of Neskantaga First Nation, Christopher Moonias. About 400 people gathered outside the Indigenous Services Canada office in Sioux Lookout on Monday afternoon to raise awareness about flaws within the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program intended to ensure access to health care for Indigenous people. In the first week of June, five members of Neskantaga have already missed appointments due to no travel accommodations being made. Last month, there were 21 appointments missed in the small community of just over 300 people, according to a spokesperson for the First…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NEWS ALERT-Six Nations Police shut down non-Six Nations owned tobacco plant operating on Seneca Road

June 11, 2026 378

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police have  shut  down a section of Seneca Road  as …

Read more
National News

Nisga’a official says most hurdles for Ksi Lisims have been cleared

June 11, 2026 135

By Lauren Krugel The secretary-treasurer of the Nisga’a Nation in northern British Columbia says there remain…

Read more