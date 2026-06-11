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NEWS ALERT-Six Nations Police shut down non-Six Nations owned tobacco plant operating on Seneca Road

June 11, 2026 377 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police have  shut  down a section of Seneca Road  as  part of an multi-police force  raid  of an illegal tobacco plant being operated by non-Six Nations people. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour told Turtle Island News the business is being operated by an “outside criminal element” from the Hamilton area with no employees from Six Nations or  any Six Nations involvement. Six Nations residents will see a heavy police presence in the area including both Six Nations Police and OPP who are assisting. Motorists should avoid  Seneca Road  that is closed between Townline Road and First Line as the investigation continues. MORE TO COME…

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