Disappearance of Fort Nelson woman featured on true crime podcast

By Energeticcity.ca Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT NELSON, B.C. — The disappearance of a Fort Nelson Indigenous woman from two years ago is the focus of a true crime podcast this week. Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) resident Karen Tessier was 57 years old when she was last seen in the community in July 2024. Without a trace, she vanished. Her vehicle was found in the community days later, with no trace of her. The North District RCMP Major Crimes unit treated the disappearance as highly suspicious, and FNFN has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to what happened to Tessier. The disappearance was the subject of a recent episode of the True North True Crime podcast, a medium with 18,000 Facebook followers. A preview of the 43-minute episode…



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