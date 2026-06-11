Tory MP says 4,000 letters sent urging Carney to amend Indian Act status rules

By Alessia Passafiume A Conservative MP says more than 4,000 letters have been sent to the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues demanding that the federal government immediately change the way First Nations status works under the Indian Act. MP Billy Morin, the former chief of Enoch Cree Nation who serves as the Conservative party’s critic of Indigenous Services, echoed those calls in a letter he sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney this week. The committee, known as INAN, is studying legislation that would change the rules establishing who is entitled to First Nations status under the Indian Act. It was introduced in the Senate as S-2 and initially had support from the governing Liberals. The legislation was drafted to eliminate some gender inequities in the Indian Act and…



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