Carney chairs virtual meeting with the premiers as CUSMA talks loom on horizon

By The Canadian Press Staff Prime Minister Mark Carney chaired a virtual meeting with the premiers Wednesday afternoon as his government prepared for major trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney updated the premiers on the status of engagement with the Trump administration on the future of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA. Earlier Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is “not looking to renew” CUSMA, indicating the United States will blow past a July 1 deadline for renewal. Speaking in Queen’s Park after the virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon — and after his return from meetings in Washington D.C. with industry groups earlier this week — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the premiers were told Ottawa is…



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