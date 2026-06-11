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B.C. woman pleads guilty to attempting to euthanize cat with fentanyl: SPCA

June 11, 2026 163 views

British Columbia’s animal welfare society says a woman has been banned from owning or living with pets for five years and given 12 months’ probation after pleading guilty to attempting to euthanize a cat with fentanyl. A statement from the B.C. SPCA says Jayme-Jo Crystal Brooks’ conviction also sets a precedent against at-home euthanasia practices that inflict unnecessary harm. The society says investigators began looking into Brooks in December 2024 after a veterinarian called the animal helpline to report they had humanely euthanized a cat in critical distress and a necropsy later revealed fentanyl exposure. The SPCA says it seized two other cats in the woman’s care and both were found to have cocaine, amphetamines, and methamphetamine in their systems. The society says one of the cats was adopted but…

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