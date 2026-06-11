A new unit aims to help B.C. First Nations navigate police accountability processes

The First Nations Justice Council in British Columbia has officially launched an effort meant to help Indigenous people navigate the police accountability process in the province. Judith Sayers, a director with the group, says the Police Accountability Unit aims to help Indigenous people by making sure that their complaints against police are heard. Sayers, who is also president of the Nuu-Chan-nulth Tribal Council on Vancouver Island, says many Indigenous people don’t feel comfortable approaching the institutions that handle complaints against police, like the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia. She says accountability organizations like the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner serve their purpose, but don’t serve Indigenous people in a way that is needed. Alexander Kirby, acting managing lawyer of the new unit, says it will help people file…



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