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‘We’ve become hyper-partisan,’ says Queen’s Park intern in Kiiwetinoong

June 10, 2026 189 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – Eve Parry says the Legislative Assembly of Ontario’s motto, “to hear the other side,” is “a really important message in today’s world.” The 23-year-old is one of ten people from across Canada selected this year for the highly competitive Ontario Legislature Internship Program, which allows interns to work for 10 months split between two political parties. “We’ve become hyper-partisan. So, just learning to be a bridge-builder and trying to see the best in different parties or ideologies, or just expose yourself to them, I think it’s really important in today’s world,” said Parry. Parry is now working with Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa of the NDP Party, after spending her first five months with Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman of the…

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