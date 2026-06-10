Brantford: Police asking public for help in finding missing Kyleigh

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are asking for the public’s help in locating Kyleigh, a missing 12-year-old girl. BPS says Kyleigh was last seen on June 2, 2026 at a residence on Iroquois Street in east-central Brantford. BPS did not respond to a request for comment on why there was an eight-day gap between when Kyleigh was last seen and when the public media release went out. Kyleigh, a female with curly hair and a nose ring, was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts the last time she was seen, according to BPS. The police are seeking assistance from anyone who might have information about Kyleigh’s whereabouts so they can verify her well-being. BPS encourages anyone with information to please contact them at…



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