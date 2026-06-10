National News
ticker

Brantford: Police asking public for help in finding missing Kyleigh

June 10, 2026 200 views
Missing Kyleigh

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS)  are asking for the public’s help in locating  Kyleigh, a missing 12-year-old girl. BPS says  Kyleigh was last seen on June 2, 2026 at a residence on Iroquois Street in east-central Brantford. BPS did not respond to a request for comment on why there was an eight-day gap between when Kyleigh was last seen and when the public media release went out. Kyleigh, a female with curly hair and a nose ring, was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts the last time she was seen, according to BPS. The police are seeking assistance from anyone who might have information about Kyleigh’s whereabouts so they can verify her well-being. BPS encourages anyone with information to please contact them at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We’ve become hyper-partisan,’ says Queen’s Park intern in Kiiwetinoong

June 10, 2026 189

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – Eve Parry says the Legislative…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in lawsuit against Six Nations Confederacy Council’s development institute

June 10, 2026 343

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in photo after signing onto their class action lawsuit…

Read more