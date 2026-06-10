Ginoogaming First Nation: Minister “Celebrating” Ring of Fire Progress While Nearby Community in State of Emergency

By Alex Murray Writer While Ontario Minister Greg Rickford was “celebrating” his progress on the Ring of Fire project last week, Chief and Council at Ginoogaming First Nation were “going door-to-door,” to evict drug dealers. Ginoogaming Chief Sheri Taylor and her Council declared a state of emergency on May 13, 2026. Announced alongside neighbouring Long Lake #58 First Nation, the state of emergency is due to the growing presence of drugs and crime in their territories. Rickford, who is the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships, made an announcement about a Ring of Fire milestone on June 2. That prompted a fiery statement from Ginoogaming in response on June 4. “It was deeply insulting to see…



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