National News
ticker

Tory MP says 4,000 letters sent urging Carney to amend Indian Act status rules

June 10, 2026 291 views

By Alessia Passafiume A Conservative MP says more than 4,000 letters have been sent to the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues demanding that the federal government immediately change the way First Nations status works under the Indian Act. MP Billy Morin, the former chief of Enoch Cree Nation who serves as the Conservative party’s critic of Indigenous Services, echoed those calls in a letter he sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney this week. The committee, known as INAN, is studying legislation that would change the rules establishing who is entitled to First Nations status under the Indian Act. It was introduced in the Senate as S-2 and initially had support from the governing Liberals. The legislation was drafted to eliminate some gender inequities in the Indian Act and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We’ve become hyper-partisan,’ says Queen’s Park intern in Kiiwetinoong

June 10, 2026 189

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – Eve Parry says the Legislative…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in lawsuit against Six Nations Confederacy Council’s development institute

June 10, 2026 344

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in photo after signing onto their class action lawsuit…

Read more