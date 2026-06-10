Awards shine light on teamwork, service and community at Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor WIKWEMKOONG—In policing, much of the work happens quietly. It unfolds in late-night calls, difficult conversations, moments of crisis and acts of compassion that rarely make headlines. Last month, however, some of that work stepped briefly into the spotlight as members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) were recognized with prestigious provincial honours celebrating excellence in policing, victim services and community engagement. At the annual Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) conference, held before an audience of approximately 700 policing professionals, retirees and community safety leaders from across the province, WTPS’s own Jackie White received the Catherine Martin Award for Excellence in Media Relations and Corporate Communications. At the same time, crisis responder Amanda Gibbons was recognized with the…



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