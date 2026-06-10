National News
ticker

Awards shine light on teamwork, service and community at Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service

June 10, 2026 188 views

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor WIKWEMKOONG—In policing, much of the work happens quietly. It unfolds in late-night calls, difficult conversations, moments of crisis and acts of compassion that rarely make headlines. Last month, however, some of that work stepped briefly into the spotlight as members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) were recognized with prestigious provincial honours celebrating excellence in policing, victim services and community engagement. At the annual Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) conference, held before an audience of approximately 700 policing professionals, retirees and community safety leaders from across the province, WTPS’s own Jackie White received the Catherine Martin Award for Excellence in Media Relations and Corporate Communications. At the same time, crisis responder Amanda Gibbons was recognized with the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We’ve become hyper-partisan,’ says Queen’s Park intern in Kiiwetinoong

June 10, 2026 189

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SIOUX LOOKOUT – Eve Parry says the Legislative…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in lawsuit against Six Nations Confederacy Council’s development institute

June 10, 2026 343

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in photo after signing onto their class action lawsuit…

Read more