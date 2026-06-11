Senator, MP, advocate call on Ottawa to pass Indian Act status law before break

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations MPs and senators are calling on the federal government to pass legislation changing the rules on status under the Indian Act before they leave Ottawa for the summer break. The legislation, S-2, was amended by senators to remove what is known as the second-generation cutoff and permits the transfer of First Nations status to a child if one of their parents is registered. It’s being studied by the House of Commons committee on Indigenous issues and a Conservative MP moved a motion today for debate to end. Sen. Paul Prosper, who put forward those amendments, says there is overwhelming support for the changes from some 500 First Nations across the country. He says it appears the federal government does not want to change status requirements…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice