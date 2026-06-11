Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in lawsuit against Six Nations Confederacy Council’s development institute

Six Nations Elected Council joins men’s group in photo after signing onto their class action lawsuit (SNEC Photo) By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has joined forces with a local men’s group to launch a class action lawsuit against the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council’s development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI). Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and representatives of the Six Nations Men’s Fire have formalized an agreement to work together in a proposed class action seeking accountability and transparency regarding funds received by the HDI on behalf of the community. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill announced that SNEC passed a motion to join litigation initiated by Men’s Fire with representatives Bill Montour and Wilfred Davey at the General Council meeting on June 9. …



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