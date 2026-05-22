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Beyond regulation: Why committed leadership will decide Canada’s energy future

May 22, 2026 192 views

By Amir Bahman Radnejad and  Brenda Nguyen The Canadian government’s discussion paper, Getting Major Projects Built in Canada, represents a significant and long overdue shift in how it approaches major infrastructure and energy development. After years of slow, fragmented and unpredictable project approvals, the recognition that Canada’s regulatory system has undermined competitiveness and discouraged investment is both accurate and welcome. Investor surveys in Canada’s resource sector consistently identify regulatory uncertainty and approval delays as major deterrents to investment. If implemented effectively, the proposed reforms — particularly efforts to reduce duplication, co-ordinate consultations, establish clearer timelines and move toward a “one project, one review” framework — could enhance Canada’s appeal to energy investors and move the country closer to its ambition of becoming an “energy superpower.” But regulatory reform alone won’t…

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