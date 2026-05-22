Carney says ‘Canada is working’, as Alberta readies for referendum

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the thorny issue of Alberta’s separatist movement on Friday with a metaphorical plea for unity, saying it’s time to build up the country together. He likened the federation to the Parliament buildings: currently under renovation. Carney, while on a construction site tour of Parliament, didn’t directly mention the plan announced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to hold a vote in the fall about whether to have a binding referendum on separation. But the prime minister insisted the country can be improved by working closely with the province on his economic agenda. “We’re renovating the country as we go,” Carney said in the Library of Parliament, gesturing up toward construction work in the Centre Block. “Alberta being at the centre of that is essential.” Carney talked…



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