Carney says ‘co-operative federalism’ is working, as Alberta preps for referendum

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the thorny issue of Alberta’s separatist movement in the form of a metaphor this morning — likening Canada to the Parliament buildings: currently under renovation. Carney, while on a construction site tour of the Library of Parliament, didn’t directly mention Alberta’s plan to hold a vote on whether to have a binding referendum on separation. He listed contributions made by Albertans to the country and said Canada is currently working the “spirit of co-operative federalism,” with Alberta at the centre of that work. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced in a televised address Thursday there will be separation question on an Oct. 19 referendum. Albertans won’t directly vote on whether Alberta should leave Canada but will be asked if the province should hold a future binding…



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