Cocktail of pills, caffeine and fire retardant put B.C. chinook salmon at risk: study

British Columbia researchers found more than 200 contaminants in water and chinook salmon tissue samples collected from five sites in the Lower Fraser River estuary including everything from cocaine and antidepressants to caffeine and flame retardants. They say some of the “cocktail” that the juvenile fish are swimming in presents a possible risk to the young fish themselves and is concerning for the endangered whales that eat them. The study, to be published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, is believed to be the largest screening of its kind in the Lower Fraser River and was done by researchers from the Fisheries Department, Simon Fraser University, the Raincoast Conservation Foundation and Environment and Climate Change Canada. Senior author Tanya Brown said of the contaminants found, 16 were deemed “priority contaminants,” meaning…



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