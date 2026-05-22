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Fort Simpson homeless shelter plans for new building

May 22, 2026 184 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Architectural plans for a new homeless shelter in Fort Simpson are ready. Now operators say they need funding and a plot of land to make it a reality. “It will be a major addition to the town when we have a really big, beautiful new building like that,” said Chuck Blyth, president of the Dehcho Society for Wellness and Sustainable Development. He said the architectural plans are inspired by a shelter in Dawson City, Yukon, which includes both emergency shelter beds and transitional housing units, allowing residents to move along the housing continuum. Blyth said the shelter has received funding from the territorial government to address much-needed repairs at the existing building. The shelter is currently being run out of a…

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