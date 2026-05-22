New program training Indigenous housing inspectors in the North

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio When Stan Knight worked as an RCMP officer in northern Manitoba and Nunavut, he said he noticed the degree to which proper housing – or a lack thereof – can influence social issues. Now retired from police work, he started Zachary Knight Enterprises and the Inspector in a Box program to improve housing conditions and build a skilled workforce across the North. The program trains Indigenous home inspectors in isolated communities to document the condition of an existing home, then create a scope of work and list of repairs required to bring the home to a livable standard. While there is a fee to take the program, Knight said his company can help communities and First Nations apply for grants to…



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