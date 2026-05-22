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Mining in Nunavik depends on Inuit leadership, better transportation: professor

May 22, 2026 97 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News While Nunavik can be a key contributor to Canada’s mining future, unlocking that potential requires better transportation to the south and the mobilization of a new generation of Inuit leaders, says a geologist and emeritus professor at the University of Quebec. Michel Jébrak opened the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund’s mining workshop in Kuujjuaq on Wednesday with a presentation on how global politics shape Arctic mining — especially in Nunavik. “Inuit communities must have the expertise, funding, and decision-making power to shape mining development,” he said in a French interview, after his talk. “Good development is development done by the people.” About 100 people attended Wednesday’s events, including mayors, landholders from several communities, representatives of the regional government, the Cree Nation of…

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