College celebrates successes while navigating enrolment shifts

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Confederation College has seen a steep drop in enrolment by international students, but college president Michelle Salo says the province has come through with more money to help soften the financial blow. The college’s 2026 Report to Community says the eight-campus institution had 3,456 full-time students enrolled in post-secondary programs in 2025-26, down by 870 from the previous year. International student enrolment dropped by more than 1,000 in those years, to 947 in 2025-26 from 2,014 in 2024-25. Salo acknowledged there has been “a significant decline in the international enrolment,” and it’s had an impact on college finances. “It definitely has a negative impact,” she said after presenting the community report to an audience in a college lecture theatre,…



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