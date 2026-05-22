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Motion Picture Association slams CRTC rules on Canadian content investment

May 22, 2026 89 views

By Alessia Passafiume The industry lobby group representing big American streaming services slammed new revenue rules on Friday forcing them to invest in Canadian content while some Canadian industry organizations said the rules are in line with what this country has required for decades. The groups are reacting after Canada’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, said Thursday large TV streaming services must contribute 15 per cent of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content. That’s three times the initial contribution requirement the CRTC set out in 2024, which is being challenged in court by streamers including Apple, Amazon and Spotify. The CRTC made the decisions as part of its implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which the United States has identified as a trade irritant ahead of negotiations with Canada. The Motion…

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