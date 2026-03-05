NASA says meteor that lit up Vancouver sky was travelling 100 times speed of sound

By Chuck Chiang A meteor that NASA says soared across the night sky above Metro Vancouver at about 100 times the speed of sound set off a fireball, a sonic boom and an explosive response online. Social media was filled with videos and reactions on Tuesday night after the bright flash and house-rattling boom was seen and heard over southwestern B.C. at roughly 9:10 p.m., with footage showing the sky brightening from one horizon to the other. Michael Unger, director of programming at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, said his email “started to blow up as people started making reports” about the event. “These events happen all the time,” Unger said. “What is rare about this event is that it created a sonic boom over a populated area….
