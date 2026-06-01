Two men found guilty of second-degree murder in random roadside shooting near Calgary

By Bill Graveland The wife of an Alberta man gunned down in a roadside shooting east of Calgary shared an emotional hug with the prosecutor after a jury found two men guilty of second-degree murder Saturday. Jurors deliberated for 14 hours before concluding Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry shot and killed Colin Hough, 45, an employee of Rocky View County, on Aug. 6, 2024 on a rural road. “I love you,” Laurie Hough said to prosecutor Photini Popadatou as they embraced after the verdict. Neither Penner or Strawberry seemed surprised at the court’s decisions, standing with their hands clasped in front of them as the verdicts were read. Both men were also found guilty of two counts of armed robbery including stealing Hough’s vehicle and attempting to take the vehicle…



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