Indigenous families call for permanent search team in Thunder Bay

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Indigenous searchers are calling for the creation of a permanent search and rescue team in Thunder Bay, where the bodies of four missing persons have been found over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Thunder Bay’s police chief and the region’s First Nations leaders traded barbs on social media, amid criticism of the force’s actions during the search. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Thunder Bay Police Service chief Darcy Fleury exchanged critical social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday. Fiddler accused the police of instructing searchers not to look in a set of abandoned grain elevators. Searchers found the bodies of 25-year-old Nodin Skunk and 23-year-old Ashlynn Bottle from Mishkeegogamang First Nation in those elevators three days later. Fiddler said…
Related Posts
Paternalistic Indian Act is not the way forward
June 1, 2026 93
By Jathinder Sandhu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The Indian Act of 1876 has been…
‘Aukkauti’ play begins Nunavik-wide run in Kuujjuaq
June 1, 2026 214
By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A play that retells the tragic story…