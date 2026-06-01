Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow returns to celebrate culture and inclusion

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow returned to Kinsmen Park to celebrate culture and inclusion on Friday afternoon. Organizing committee member Alex Powalinsky said the Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow is about giving youth different opportunities. “It allows our dancers and our youth drummers to showcase the work that they’ve been putting in to prepare for powwow season (and) for them to share their gifts with the community,” Powalinsky said. “Then it also provides an opportunity for intercultural sharing and learning as well. “We have people from all different backgrounds and 4,000 youth typically who come to our powwow. It’s really amazing to watch them learn and share with one another and to celebrate our…



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