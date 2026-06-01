National News
ticker

Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow returns to celebrate culture and inclusion

June 1, 2026 148 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow returned to Kinsmen Park to celebrate culture and inclusion on Friday afternoon. Organizing committee member Alex Powalinsky said the Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow is about giving youth different opportunities. “It allows our dancers and our youth drummers to showcase the work that they’ve been putting in to prepare for powwow season (and) for them to share their gifts with the community,” Powalinsky said. “Then it also provides an opportunity for intercultural sharing and learning as well. “We have people from all different backgrounds and 4,000 youth typically who come to our powwow. It’s really amazing to watch them learn and share with one another and to celebrate our…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Paternalistic Indian Act is not the way forward

June 1, 2026 92

By Jathinder Sandhu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The Indian Act of 1876 has been…

Read more
National News

‘Aukkauti’ play begins Nunavik-wide run in Kuujjuaq

June 1, 2026 212

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A play that retells the tragic story…

Read more