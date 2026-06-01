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‘Aukkauti’ play begins Nunavik-wide run in Kuujjuaq

June 1, 2026 209 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A play that retells the tragic story of Aukkauti, one of Nunavik’s most enduring oral histories, is touring communities across the region. Following its premiere at the Puvirnituq Snow Festival in March 2025, the production will begin its regional tour Saturday evening in Kuujjuaq. Organizers and partners launched the tour at a press conference Friday. Produced by Aaqsiiq Inuit Theatre, Aukkauti follows a man of the same name who accidentally shoots his friend’s son, setting off a tragic chain of deaths. “It’s a difficult story. I think what [this play] can bring is a sense of resolution for people, but also a celebration because there are funny bits, there are emotional bits,” said Taqralik Partridge, Aaqsiiq’s newly appointed executive director, in…

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